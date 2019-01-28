Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code HAPPINESS

Why Low-Difficulty Keywords Are Worth Your Time

Backlinks are the most influential ranking factor in Google's non-localized algorithm, according to industry experts. I won't deny that there are a lot of other factors that influence rankings, but it's also important that everyone in the SEO industry understand and appreciate the influence backlinks have on rankings.

Especially new businesses, with freshly created websites, need to understand this concept: Backlinks are a prerequisite to ranking. That doesn't mean you need to be obsessed with building links, and you should never automate your link-building in any way.

Rather, instead of resorting to shady link building tactics, you need to identify low-difficulty keyword opportunities is a way to find the search result pages you can realistically compete for with your current backlink profile.

If you're struggling to drive traffic through search engines because your high-quality content is ending up on the third or fourth page of Google search results, this guide will show you how to identify the keywords you could be ranking for right now without building masses of backlinks.

Start by Gathering a List of Prospective Keywords

You're going to need a pretty massive list of keywords for this tactic—at least 100 keywords. Using the Google Keyword Planner, plug in the topics you want to explore.

I usually start broad and then narrow my search down using related topics that pop up during this process. For example, if I have a client in the industrial coatings industry, I'll start by entering the phrase "industrial coatings" into the planner and seeing what it spits out.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Tommy O'Shaughnessy

Tommy O'Shaughnessy is a digital marketing strategist at Gorilla 76, a marketing agency that works exclusively with B2B industrial companies. He develops marketing plans for clients ranging from conversion-focused website redesigns to content marketing campaigns.

LinkedIn: Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Time to Step Up