The doom and gloom of GDPR aside, cold email is still an effective way of generating appointments and making new connections. Of course, we can't pretend GDPR doesn't exist. But as a B2B company, you can still send personalized, cold emails at scale.

In this article, I'll share several cold email principles that you can use to create response-boosting outreach campaigns.

Step 0: Understand customer pain points

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, there's a foundational step that must be covered: understanding the current, relevant pain points of your ideal customer, which will help you cut through the noise in your recipients inbox.

By using segment-specific email copy, you're going to have a much easier time getting your prospect's attention and compelling them to open your email.

Here are some data-driven approaches, as laid out by Chris Blohm of MeritDirect:

Firmographic data: Basic information, such as industry, employee count, and investment funding

Determined by looking at the content each segment consumes and analyzing patterns in the challenges they cover Analytics: For figuring out how each customer segment interacts with your marketing, and measuring the customer journey for key insights

There's also technographic data, which shows you which platforms and tools your target accounts use. Know that can fuel your cold email by mentioning how your solution compliments their current technology stack, or how you fare against a specific competitor they're already using.

Step 1: Create a relevant and catchy subject line