Innovations, including digital experiential technologies, are redefining everyday processes and influencing a variety of industries, from retail to real estate. Brands are now using those technologies to improve how a consumer can interact with their products and services, in the process improving their bottom lines.

Though companies have a laundry list of innovations to choose from, many are turning to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to better promote their products.

According to recent research, the AR and VR market is predicted to reach $215 billion by 2021, and as enterprise AR and VR solutions emerge, these advanced technologies are going to go beyond the gaming and entertainment industries.

With the unmatched potential to eliminate visualization barriers, overlay 3D images on a screen during shopping experiences, and immerse consumers in virtual environments to view products, these technologies are poised to revolutionize marketing efforts and drive quick conversions.

As the technology continues to develop, brands are implementing AR into their marketing initiatives in various ways; some of the most powerful use cases include social media-driven campaigns, virtual in-store displays, and mobile apps with AR capabilities to try products from the comfort of your home.

Social Media Marketing Campaigns

It's no secret that consumers spend a significant amount of time on social media. With billions of users worldwide, social platforms present an immense engagement and marketing opportunity for brands to reach their target audience and track valuable data.

Facebook alone has more than two billion users, followed by Instagram with one billion and Twitter with close to 330 million. Though it has become the norm for retailers to create a social media presence through company profiles, a new approach has recently emerged—using these channels to connect with shoppers and promote their products, bringing the content into the users' physical space.