You've probably heard it before: Email marketing is one of the most effective marketing channels for businesses of all sizes with a reported ROI of up to 40:1. But, at the same time, email is not magic. You can't wave a wand and suddenly double your revenue in 30 days.

So... what can you achieve with a solid email marketing strategy? What is a realistic goal for your business? What can you accomplish with your email efforts?

In this article, I'll walk you through four real-world examples of business owners who set goals and used email marketing strategically to achieve them (or at least to make significant progress toward them).

Goal 1: Increase customer loyalty

Customer loyalty means nurturing the relationship with your customer post-purchase so that you stay top of mind when it comes time for them to buy again. Basically, your goal is to increase the average value of a customer. That can be done by increasing the frequency of purchases or promoting complementary products. The most effective way to do those two things is email.

Real-world example

The owner of a store that sells craft beers notices that his customers visit his store every other month, on average. He thinks that if he were to increase that average to once a month, his bottom line would benefit significantly.

The goal: Within 6 months, I want my email subscribers to visit my store once a month, on average.