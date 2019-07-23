You've likely sat through dozens of terrible presentations and resented every minute.

You know what I'm talking about: the identically themed slides, the walls of text, the monotone of the presenter's voice, the utterly useless handouts, and the awkward silence whenever the presenter stands up and goes, "Um, thank you for your time. Are there any questions?"

You're right to feel robbed of your time. Those boring, ineffective presentations didn't apply the most basic principles of content marketing.

It's time to avoid the same fate. And there's no better way to do that than to apply the solid principles of content marketing to your presentations.

Back to Basics

Content marketing comes down to the creation and distribution of valuable, relevant, and consistent content to a clearly defined audience.

The key to understanding this definition is to... well... read the definition again.

Seriously. Content must be relevant, consistent, and valuable so that it can attract and retain a clearly defined audience.