In far too many businesses, radio silence is the status quo between marketing and sales team members. Even progressive startup organizations can fall into this trap of siloed operation.

That's a shame, because everyone in those companies suffers as a consequence. After all, corporations that align their marketing and sales processes report doubling their revenue and closing nearly 40% more deals.

In other words, if Marketing and Sales would communicate and collaborate, there would be less wheel-spinning and more success.

It's time for marketers and salespeople to tune in to one another, ultimately forging a partnership that garners serious profits and stellar performance.

The Advantages of Marketing and Sales Cross-Pollination

Marketing and sales teams have plenty to offer one another, especially content-wise.

Marketers drive interest in the product or service through the content they produce and publish; salespeople nurture the would-be clients through the educational content and sales materials they share. If the content coming from Marketing and Sales is disjointed, however, prospective clients can quickly lose trust.

Unfortunately, marketing content is often shelved after one use, which can make it a costly investment. If that content could have a second life—or third, fourth, and more—its ROI would soar.