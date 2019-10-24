Many holiday shoppers are winging it: Nearly half of holiday purchases in 2018 were either completely or partially unplanned, according to Deloitte, and 20% of those shoppers are open to being influenced by retailers, both in-store and online.

With the entire retail industry at a crossroads—with store closures, CMO reshuffles, and competition from Amazon—retailers have a lucrative opportunity to differentiate themselves and win over undecided shoppers through marketing. Unfortunately, this is not an easy task.

In fact, one of the biggest challenges facing nearly half of retailers for the 2019 holiday season is figuring out to reach their target audience.

The solution? Artificial intelligence (AI).

Even though some retailers are cautious about investing in emerging technologies, they do believe in the power of AI: Nearly 50% of marketers will have adopted AI or machine-learning in 2019 alone. Which means that the data analysis, audience insights, and creative enhancements discovered by AI will be one of the largest trends this holiday season.

So let's take a look at why leveraging this technology will help you deliver a winning marketing strategy this holiday season.

AI manages marketing costs

One of the biggest obstacles for retailers this year is managing increasing advertising costs, with 59% of retailers saying that is their top challenge of the year. But with AI, advertisers can discover the biggest way to save costs on digital campaigns while driving the biggest results.