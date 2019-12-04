From mobile devices to chatbots and other intelligent agents, new digital experiences continue to disrupt customer journeys. Leading brands are not just enduring the changes but embracing the disruption—transforming the customer experience (CX) into a more human experience with meaningful customer touchpoints that drive higher engagement and deeper loyalty.

What is powering this new CX? The CX flywheel.

The concept of the flywheel in this context is simple: It's essentially a virtuous cycle, whereing the more customer touchpoints that you create, the more data you acquire, and more data leads to greater personalization and ROI for more productive and plentiful customer touchpoints.

Like its mechanical counterpart, which stores rotational energy so that it can then be expended—to drive a train, for example—the CX flywheel fuels momentum for marketers by removing friction and blending the physical and digital worlds to propel growth in the digital era.

Businesses like Uber, Airbnb, and Netflix are already harnessing the flywheel, inviting customers further into the marketing process as customers rate and share their experiences, feeding the growth of the company.

In this customer-centric landscape, marketers are rethinking the funnel. They are looking to identify, target, and start dialogues with unique audience segments across all stages of the customer decision journey (CDJ), especially post-purchase stages such as retention and advocacy.

From funnel to flywheel, a new CDJ is taking shape, creating more meaningful touchpoints, and leading to increased revenue and ROI.

Goodbye Funnel