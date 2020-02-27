Fully 75% of B2B marketers who have used content marketing successfully say they have been able to use it to build credibility and trust. —MarketingProfs and Content Marketing Institute

A core objective of content marketing is to create a business reputation that influences audience decisions.

Content marketing allows a business to build an audience that enjoys its content, engages with it, and shares it with peers. The result: a strong content-led brand that attracts new and repeat customers.

So, what does it take to build an ardent fanbase with content marketing?

Let's look at seven key approaches.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Abhishek Talreja

Abhishek Talreja is an experienced content marketing consultant and the founder of Prolific Content Marketing.

Twitter: @Abhishekt5

LinkedIn: Abhishek Talreja

Join us this November in San Francisco for B2B Forum.