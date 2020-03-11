You've invested time and money to implement creative and cost-effective ways to bring relevant traffic to your site. You've even gone through a process to collect product reviews from customers.

So, what's still missing? Thoughtful, robust product descriptions that convert.

And what makes for a winning product description?

A well-written product description describes the important features and benefits of the products (or services) you sell through your site. It should be written in a way to inform potential customers the value of what you offer as they decide whether to purchase—and truly sell them on your offerings over those of others.

Your product descriptions can really make or break a sale. Even the most fantastic offering will be hard to sell if you're unable to properly express what makes it worth purchasing.

Here are some tips for how to create high-converting descriptions for your product pages that go beyond basic bullet points.