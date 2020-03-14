"The show must go on," but until when, exactly? What do you do when a calamity or crisis turns your conference, training course, or event upside down? Do you continue, cancel, reschedule?

That's the situation I find myself in: In two weeks, I have a conference on my agenda with international guests. How do we respond to the coronavirus epidemic?

During our deliberation process, I created a list of tips that might help you if you find yourself in the same situation. I explain them in this article.

The steps in this list are in some logical order. The list is compiled with chronology in mind, but the steps you take can run simultaneously.

I'd recommend you first read the entire article; you can then quickly determine what to do in which order.

(Editor's note: This article is based on the Dutch original; the English translation is by the article author.)