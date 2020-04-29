The idea of account-based marketing (ABM) isn't new. The practice of identifying specific accounts to target and using insight gathered around those accounts to target decision-makers and buyers within an organization has existed as a marketing focus for years.

More recently, though, we've moved beyond simple tools of the trade, shifting over into full-on strategies, software platforms, and (not least) mindsets around how marketing needs to get done.

And speaking of mindsets, when you think about it, B2B marketing is a lot like dating: We're trying to find meaningful, lasting relationships that benefit both parties involved in new and engaging ways.

Let's keep going with this: When a relationship is new, everything feels exciting; there's the promise of new possibilities and a positive future for the couple. As with all good relationships, though, longevity requires attention, support, and commitment.

In B2B marketing, ABM is the vehicle that drives attention, support, and commitment to make long-term relationships a reality for brands.

With that in mind, I posed a question via LinkedIn to my colleagues and professional network around ABM and asked them to tell me what it is.

After I read through 400+ comments, a few things stood out, with long-term relationship-building making its way to the top just about every time.

So, what is ABM?