There is no denying the Coronavirus pandemic took the world by storm with little-to-no notice, disrupting the global economy in the process.

However, unlike the burst of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s, and the subprime mortgage crisis in the late 2010s, the current economic downturn has not been caused by a structural, endogenous flaw in the financial system but, rather, by an exogenous health hazard.

That's potentially a signal that although the impact of COVID-19 on the economy is real, and we are experiencing a recession, demand could very well bounce back sooner rather than later, and faster rather than slower.

In fact, that's already the case for some parts of the digital economy, including e-commerce, SaaS, and online entertainment.

As a B2B brand, the last thing you need is to miss the rebound of the economy when it happens.

In this article, we will look into five marketing strategies you can adopt now to come out of the recession just as strong, if not better.

1. Adjust your communication

COVID-19 has an impact on many parts of the global economy: Even if your organization has not been affected by the current context, chances are at least some of your customers, partners, vendors, employees, and investors have.