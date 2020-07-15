LinkedIn Sales Navigator isn't for marketing teams. It's in the name, right? Wrong: Sales Nav offers up a big opportunity for marketers to up their content and outbound games.

Marketers, just as much as sales reps, can use the powerful search functions of Sales Nav to identify, reach, and engage with their audiences.

No, it won't be as far reaching as high-volume SEO keywords or ad retargeting. But for certain types of marketing—including content-heavy and influencer efforts—Sales Nav is a valuable addition to your marketing toolkit.

As a marketer, you can use LinkedIn Sales Navigator to...

Find niche thought leaders for influencer marketing

Build better backlink campaigns

Amplify the reach of your most compelling content

The TL;DR version of this article: advanced search and saved lead lists can work as the foundation for bigger and better outbound email and content marketing. LinkedIn Sales Navigator can help as you search for new ways to engage with your audience.

That's the long-story-short; but if you're looking for a bit more tactical advice than that, read on.

Sales Navigator isn't just for Sales

LinkedIn Sales Navigator is typically used by sales teams for prospecting and account-based sales efforts.

The three most attractive features of Sales Nav are...