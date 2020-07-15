LinkedIn Sales Navigator isn't for marketing teams. It's in the name, right? Wrong: Sales Nav offers up a big opportunity for marketers to up their content and outbound games.
Marketers, just as much as sales reps, can use the powerful search functions of Sales Nav to identify, reach, and engage with their audiences.
No, it won't be as far reaching as high-volume SEO keywords or ad retargeting. But for certain types of marketing—including content-heavy and influencer efforts—Sales Nav is a valuable addition to your marketing toolkit.
As a marketer, you can use LinkedIn Sales Navigator to...
- Find niche thought leaders for influencer marketing
- Build better backlink campaigns
- Amplify the reach of your most compelling content
The TL;DR version of this article: advanced search and saved lead lists can work as the foundation for bigger and better outbound email and content marketing. LinkedIn Sales Navigator can help as you search for new ways to engage with your audience.
That's the long-story-short; but if you're looking for a bit more tactical advice than that, read on.
Sales Navigator isn't just for Sales
LinkedIn Sales Navigator is typically used by sales teams for prospecting and account-based sales efforts.
The three most attractive features of Sales Nav are...
- Advanced filters: Narrow in on a specific audience with the ability to filter by company, interest, position, and more.
- Saved lead lists: Keep track of specific people of interest by saving up to 1,500 leads at once.
- Additional InMail messages: Receive 30 InMail messages each month to send to high-value contacts (though, with that limitation, you'll also want a way to email contacts).
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- Close the Marketing and Sales Gap, and You'll Close More Deals
- How B2B Marketers Can Align With the Self-Directed Buyer Journey
- Making Webinars Work—Up, Down, and Beyond the Sales Funnel [Infographic]
- Your Guide to Incredible Landing Pages: 5 Must-Have Elements, 10 Great Examples, 5 Best-Practices
- Three Effective Ways to Address a Soft Marketing Pipeline in Challenging Times