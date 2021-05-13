Your B2B company probably already has an appealing, highly functional website. Establishing and maintaining a Web presence that way is undoubtedly important: A site that works smoothly and looks great can encourage people to spend time on it and return frequently.

However, a beautiful, highly functional website should not be the only way your company elevates your customers' experiences.

Here are some other possibilities that your marketing team can explore to achieve good customer experience.

1. Provide educational opportunities

B2B websites often have educational content, such as whitepapers and case studies, and that type of material remains relevant. However, there are other ways to educate your audience and keep them interested.

For example, you could offer a seminar or workshop that people can watch right away or later, depending on their time zone and preferences. If seminar attendees have opportunities to ask questions and get immediate answers, such feedback could dispel doubts while positioning your company as an authoritative source.

Education can also happen through livestreamed events. If you're launching a new product or service, it might make more sense to go over its features in front of an interested audience rather than publishing only an image or product description.

Live educational events can boost your website traffic later, too. Plan to archive each one in a central place so people can browse through them at their leisure.

2. Highlight how your company gives back

Current and potential customers typically like the idea that they're doing business with companies that use their resources to make the world a better place. If your business takes part in such efforts, call attention to them. You might even go beyond that by encouraging clients to do the same.

Nearly two decades ago, Salesforce began focusing on developing its philanthropic culture. It launched the 1:1:1 model: The company sets aside 1% of its technology, people, and other resources to improve the world. That commitment has resulted in millions of community service hours, tens of thousands of product donations to nonprofits and educational organizations, and other impressive outcomes.

However, Salesforce doesn't stop at describing how it gives back. The company urges other organizations to follow suit by taking a pledge to participate in the 1:1:1 model, too. As a result, it improves the customer experience by empowering people to help others in meaningful ways.

Think about how your company could motivate others. For example, you might post a new social media graphic each day that gives people ideas for taking positive action in their communities.

3. Making it easy for people to contact you is good customer experience

Your current and potential B2B clients are busy people. They don't want to waste time finding information that should be readily available, such as your company's contact details. Websites typically have it in the top right or footer, and people are accustomed to looking for it there.

However, your site is only one of the many options that facilitate getting in touch. It may not offer the most convenient contact method for every person and circumstance.

If customers have a quick question—such as how to add another user to a service plan your company provides—they may prefer to ask it via Facebook Messenger or Twitter. You can offer good customer experience by increasing your availability on those platforms.

B2B customers, like most people, love convenience. That means breaking down the barriers that could cause people to delay contacting your company, or even avoid reaching out altogether. Your website can certainly serve as one contact mechanism, but it should not be the sole option.

Also, set expectations for responses. For example, you might say people receive replies within 24 hours to questions that are posted on your company's Twitter feed.

4. Let your content marketing plans support your brand objectives

An effective content marketing plan can boost your company's authoritativeness, increase its reach, and keep people interested.

You should also develop and distribute content in ways that align with your company's goals and ideals.

Norwegian Cruise Lines took that approach in 2017 by creating a digital stewardship report filled with animations, videos, and slideshows. The content highlighted environmental conservation without waste. There was no need to print physical copies, making the digital magazine's format especially appropriate for its topic.

Assess how your content marketing could strengthen how people perceive your company and its offerings. For example, if you sell business software that stands out due to its simplicity, think about publishing infographics or video clips that drive home the straightforward processes and features.

Although such content can appear on the company website, you might also let people access content by clicking on links in an email newsletter or social media post.

5. Good customer experience requires building trust

Whether people have worked with your company before or they are just thinking about doing so, they must trust you. But cultivating trust cannot happen overnight. Think of it as a gradual but worthwhile process.

A well-designed website can certainly help build trust. If it functions as intended, people will get the impression that you invested in the expertise needed to create a great website.

You can also show people your company is worth trusting by being transparent about any possible delays or other circumstances that could cause disappointment. Maybe your company took advance orders for a product that it will now have to release a month behind schedule as a result of production issues. Tell customers about the problem as promptly as possible, via various channels. Doing so assures them you're honest and communicative.

Another option is to use your company's blog to tell a story of personal transformation. A fascinating, relatable story can help people empathize with the protagonist.

Excellent storytelling can also build trust if it shows vulnerability. People aren't perfect. Company leaders might blog how they overcame a problem, conquered a personal shortcoming, or seized an opportunity for growth. Customers may feel the human element makes a business more trustworthy.

6. Focus on customer outcomes

Some B2B company representatives make the mistake of spending too much time on describing what their products or services can do for customers, and not enough time discussing actual results. People want proof of success to justify their investments.

In short, you want to get to a point where you and your customers can quantify the specific value your company delivers for them. Doing so can take months and requires diligently collecting data. But having that information to refer to during the customer relationship can help you retain clients and attract new ones.

Suppose a customer hesitates to renew a subscription or contract. You could point to data that shows how your product or service significantly assisted a company in meeting its goals. Similarly, you might turn that information into case studies that show potential clients what you have achieved.

When you let real-life customer outcomes bolster the company experience, potential clients are more likely to feel confident that you'll play an essential role in helping their businesses succeed.

* * *

There's no denying that good Web design matters for creating positive customer experiences. However, your B2B clients will look beyond your website for assurance that you're the right company to meet their needs.

The tips in this article will help convince them that providing good customer experience is a priority for your company.

