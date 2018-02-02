My Cart (0)
Super Distracting: How Big Sporting Events Impact Productivity

Leading up to major sporting events, employees spend nearly half an hour per workday on sports-related activities, according to recent research from Office Team.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,011 workers in the United States and 306 HR managers.

Workers say they spend 27 minutes, on average, on sports-related activities in the working days leading up to a major event/tournament.

Some 72% of HR managers say the day after a big football game should be a holiday.

Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:


