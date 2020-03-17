Customer experience (CX) is top-of-mind for B2B marketers and insights professionals heading into 2020, according to new research by B2B International.

The survey, fielded in 4Q19 among large organizations serving B2B markets throughout North America and Europe, found 52% cite "delivering excellent customer experiences" as a top overall business challenge they currently face.

CX also tops the lists related to both current and future strategies:

54% say "customer experience and loyalty" is the current marketing strategy their organization is focusing on—a share that skews significantly higher among US respondents (60%) versus those in Europe (47%).

55% cite "customer experience research" as the research approach they expect to be most useful in the next two years—a significant increase in interest around CX research over the past year, when 45% indicated this view in the prior wave of the survey, fielded in 1Q19.

Taken together, those results reflect a growing consensus that elevating CX is a primary imperative on the minds of most B2B marketers and researchers.

And rightly so, given additional survey results that lay bare a stark lack of progress by leading B2B brands in embedding CX best-practices into solutions and services in recent years.