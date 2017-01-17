Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Writing Showdown: Early Birds vs. Night Owls [Infographic]

by   |    |  994 views
Email
Top

The early bird gets... the words right? That's what an analysis of people's writing habits found, according to an infographic by Grammarly.

The analysis looked at over one billion words and determined that those written between 4 AM and 8 AM had fewer errors than those written between 10 PM and 2 AM.

It also found that early birds as well as night owls make about three times more mistakes in social media posts than they make in emails.

So when is a good time to write? Blog posts written between 1 PM and 5 PM had the fewest mistakes, the analysis found.

Check out the infographic to see how you stack up:



Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

CreativityTime ManagementWriting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!