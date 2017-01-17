Writing Showdown: Early Birds vs. Night Owls [Infographic]

The early bird gets... the words right? That's what an analysis of people's writing habits found, according to an infographic by Grammarly.

The analysis looked at over one billion words and determined that those written between 4 AM and 8 AM had fewer errors than those written between 10 PM and 2 AM.

It also found that early birds as well as night owls make about three times more mistakes in social media posts than they make in emails.

So when is a good time to write? Blog posts written between 1 PM and 5 PM had the fewest mistakes, the analysis found.

Check out the infographic to see how you stack up:





Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!