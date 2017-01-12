Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

How to Create Infographics Using PowerPoint or Keynote [Infographic]

by   |    |  865 views
Give your inner designer a chance to shine by creating your own infographics.

That's right: By using tools you likely already have, you can create data-based graphics that are primed to be shared widely, suggests an infographic by HubSpot and BD Ventures.

The infographic breaks down the process into seven steps, including how to resize a PowerPoint or Keynote presentation properly to share your final result on social media.

Once your graphic is ready to go, the infographic provides tips on promoting it to help it go viral.

So what are you waiting for? Get started creating your own sharable graphics by checking out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Marcia Yudkin Thu Jan 12, 2017 via web

    This is one of the best posts I've read on Marketing Profs in months. Thank you! I'm going to follow your steps.
