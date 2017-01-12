How to Create Infographics Using PowerPoint or Keynote [Infographic]

Give your inner designer a chance to shine by creating your own infographics.

That's right: By using tools you likely already have, you can create data-based graphics that are primed to be shared widely, suggests an infographic by HubSpot and BD Ventures.

The infographic breaks down the process into seven steps, including how to resize a PowerPoint or Keynote presentation properly to share your final result on social media.

Once your graphic is ready to go, the infographic provides tips on promoting it to help it go viral.

So what are you waiting for? Get started creating your own sharable graphics by checking out the infographic:



