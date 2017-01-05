My Cart (0)
12 Examples of Killer Email Campaigns From 2016 [Infographic]

by   |    |  2,319 views
Email
Top

The folks at Emma made a list, checked it twice, and you were good this holiday season so here's a peek.

The email marketing software provider compiled the top 12 emails of the year sent through its platform. Among the highlighted emails:

• Telluride Truffle for its innovative referral program (people are four times more likely to buy when referred by a friend)

• The Escape Game for its dynamic "thank you" email

• Preppy Pineapple and the Texas A&M Foundation for their use of animated gifs


Emma also explains why the techniques used by each email are beneficial, such as noting that animated gifs increase click rates up to 42% and conversion rates up to 130%.

To see all 12 emails and the lessons to be learned from each, click on this truncated version of the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

