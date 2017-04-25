Supercharge Your Display Ad ROI With Call Attribution [Infographic]

Marketers' spend on display ads in the US is expected to reach $37 billion in 2017, yet only 35% of companies incorporate offline touchpoints into their attribution models, according to an infographic by DialogTech.

That means much of the revenue driven by display ads isn't being attributed properly, so the perceived ROI of the channel is lower than it should be, the infographic argues.

Yet, because calls to US businesses from mobile display ads expected to hit 48 billion this year, marketers need to track what drove those calls if they want to be able to accurately assess which programs and campaigns are working.

The good news: the infographic includes five steps marketers can take to help attribute phone calls to display ads.

Ready to start attributing calls from display ads more accurately? Click on the infographic to see a larger version:



