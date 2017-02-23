Content Enlightenment: Seven Mantras of Inbound Marketing [Infographic]

Whether you are new to inbound marketing or you want to give your campaigns some new direction, the folks at HubMonks have created a seven-step list that will help guide you to inbound success.

Their advice is published in an infographic that explains why each step is important and how to achieve it.

Here are a few tips to get you started:

Step 1: Define your goals, and ensure they follow the SMART methodology (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, timely).

Step 2: Identify your audience. Some 71% of companies that exceed revenue and lead goals have documented customer personas, the infographic explains.





To see how to build visibility, generate leads, and learn about the rest of the tips for achieving content enlightenment, tap or click on the truncated infographic for the full version:

