How to Improve Email Open Rates [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,904 views
Email
Top

As marketers, we're often looking at the result of our email campaigns: How much revenue did the email drive? But we can't get to purchases without clicks, and we can't get to clicks without opens.

An infographic by email marketing company Campaigner can help. It offers tips on getting your emails opened. For multichannel retailers, for example, open rates increased 37% when they used personalized subject lines, the infographic states.

However, personalization can—and should—go beyond just using a name in a subject line, because customers who are nurtured with personalized content produce a 20% increase in sales compared with customers who aren't, according to data in the infographic.

Frequency of email is also important, as 91% of surveyed Americans said they like to receive marketing emails, but only 15% appreciate receiving them daily, according to data the infographic cites.

For tips on how you can improve your brand's email open rates, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

