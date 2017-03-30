Five Ways to Conquer Local Marketing [Infographic]

National and global marketers often find themselves working with local affiliates, from mom-and-pop shops to medium-sized businesses.

Local marketing automation platform Brandmuscle has put together an infographic with five ways to make your local efforts successful—no matter what your local strategy entails and who you're selling through. Some highlights:

• Make digital a priority. The top 3 local marketing tactics are digital, yet 57% of affiliates' digital marketing programs are self-managed, without support from agencies or a corporate office, the infographic explains.

• Set a social advertising strategy. Though 74% of affiliates have claimed their Facebook pages, only 24% advertise on the platform.

• Consider local events. Affiliates consider events a successful local marketing tactic, yet they also say events are one of the hardest tactics to implement.





To see how you can master local marketing, check out the infographic: