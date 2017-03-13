My Cart (0)
Get the Most Out of Your Marketing Automation Tools [Infographic]

by   |    |  927 views
Implementing a marketing automation solution usually takes time and budget, so it can be frustrating when you aren't able to get the most out of your investment.

But there are steps marketers can take to help set up their brands for success. An infographic by digital agency r2i lays out seven of the most common barriers that marketers surveyed for an Ascend2 report come across in their journey to marketing automation nirvana.

Some key takeaways and stats cited in the infographic:

• Lack of strategy is the gorilla in the room: 52% of marketers surveyed claim that lack of an effective strategy is their biggest barrier to success when using their marketing automation tools.

• Training is essential: 32% of respondents say employees lack the skills to use the marketing automation tools correctly.


• Long-term budget planning is also key: 27% of respondents say budget constraints prevented them from fully using automation tools.

To see more about barriers to marketing automation success and to get tips for how you can avoid them, see the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

  • by Dimakatso Tue Mar 14, 2017 via mobile

    Very useful information

