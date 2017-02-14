My Cart (0)
The Ultimate Restaurant Marketing Guide [Infographic]

In the highly dynamic restaurant industry, marketing means more than simply updating signage and distributing flyers. Whether you're using digital media or traditional tactics, the marketing game for restaurants has changed—and continues to evolve.

Restaurateurs and marketers need to find the sweet spot with an offline presence, a digital presence, and memorable dine-in experience, according to an infographic by Oddle, an online ordering system for restaurants.

And having a digital presence means more than keeping an updated website. Optimizing for search, maintaining an email newsletter, and even setting up online ordering are all part of the main course, the infographic explains.

That's because some 80% of people look up a restaurant online before visiting for the first time, according the infographic, so it's not a space restaurants can ignore.

For more on how to manage the trifecta of your diners' offline, online, and in-store experiences, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

