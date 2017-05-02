My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Happy 30th Birthday, PowerPoint! A Look at the History of the Presentation Powerhouse [Infographic]

by   |    |  693 views
Email
Top

If you're in marketing or sales, you've used PowerPoint at some point in your career.

Whether helping you present to colleagues about next quarter's marketing strategy or showcase your product to potential customers at a tradeshow, PowerPoint is likely one of your most useful tools.

A couple weeks ago, on April 20, the software turned 30 years old. Glisser, an audience participation software, put together a timeline homage to PowerPoint, sharing its history from 1984—before it was officially PowerPoint—through the present day.

The infographic contains little-known facts, such as that "PowerPoint was originally created to make it easier to prepare actual 35mm overhead projector transparencies," and that the US Army distributes "1,000 hours PowerPoint" patches to staff officers who use the software a lot.

So if that's the history of PowerPoint, what's the future? We'll see what the next 30 years bring.


For now, check out the infographic to see the evolution of PowerPoint:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AdvocacyCustomer Advisory ProgramsCustomer-CentricCustomer ExperienceCustomer LoyaltyCustomer RelationshipsCustomer RetentionCustomer SatisfactionNewslettersReferralsTestimonials

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!