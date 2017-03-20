How to Use Product Recommendations to Encourage Purchase Behavior [Infographic]

Product recommendations are an integral part of the online shopping experience. Who among us hasn't ordered a jacket, jeans, and sneakers when all we intended to buy was a pack of socks?

Dynamic Yield analyzed data from 50 million shopping transactions and learned that visitors who engage with product recommendations generate 2.8x higher revenue per visitor and 20% greater average order value, according to an infographic published by the personalization company.

So it's worthwhile to devote online real estate to recommendations to help users move from window-shoppers to buyers. And as with most marketing tactics, there are best-practices to help you make recommendations as effective as they can be.

For example, ensure that recommendations display consistently across desktop, mobile, and email channels, and consider different recommendations at different stages of the customer journey, the infographic suggests.

For more recommendations on how to make the most of your product recommendations, tap or click on the infographic to see a larger version:





Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!