Is Artificial Intelligence Right for Your Business? Implementing AI and Machine Learning [Infographic]

The use of artificial intelligence applications in business is growing, but AI and machine-learning aren't yet an efficient use for every business task, according to an infographic.

Published by LatentView, a marketing automation and digital analytics platform, the infographic details what criteria make a task a good candidate for AI, and goes on to explain how to use AI in your business.

For example, in marketing, decisions about personalized offers to customers may work well with AI, but decisions about marketing strategy are best left to the humans (at this point ,anyway), the infographic says.

In customer service, AI can learn to improve responses based on historical chat data, but decisions that are based on empathy still require human intervention.

To learn more about when AI can and should be used in business, check out the infographic:



