My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Is Artificial Intelligence Right for Your Business? Implementing AI and Machine Learning [Infographic]

by   |    |  346 views
Email
Top

The use of artificial intelligence applications in business is growing, but AI and machine-learning aren't yet an efficient use for every business task, according to an infographic.

Published by LatentView, a marketing automation and digital analytics platform, the infographic details what criteria make a task a good candidate for AI, and goes on to explain how to use AI in your business.

For example, in marketing, decisions about personalized offers to customers may work well with AI, but decisions about marketing strategy are best left to the humans (at this point ,anyway), the infographic says.

In customer service, AI can learn to improve responses based on historical chat data, but decisions that are based on empathy still require human intervention.

To learn more about when AI can and should be used in business, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AICustomer ServiceMarketing AutomationMarketing SmarterMarketing StrategySales

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!