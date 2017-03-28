How to Use Events to Create Cross-Channel Marketing Success [Infographic]

As a marketer, your bag of tricks may include content, email, and social marketing. But what about events?

Event marketing can increase your bottom line by boosting your digital marketing, your brand, and your sales, an infographic released by NCC Home Learning points out.

For example, event marketing helps brands collect demographic information, which can then be used in other marketing campaigns, the infographic explains.

Another benefit? Customers can experience your brand at events, and those offline experiences play a big role in online searches, according to one study cited in the infographic.

For more on how events can boost your marketing and overall bottom line, check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



