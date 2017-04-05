Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

Retail Strategy Today: A Blended Online and In-Store Shopping Journey [Infographic]

by   |    |  378 views
Consumers' use of mobile and digital devices while shopping in-store has increased significantly in the past few years, an infographic by CUBE, a company that specializes in providing digital customer experiences, points out.

For example, 5% of retail sales were influenced by mobile devices in 2013, but by 2016 that figure had jumped to 37%, and 22% of consumers spend more as a result of using digital devices in-store, according to data the infographic cites.

But incorporating effective omnichannel strategies can be challenging: The strategies of 93% of brands and retailers are misaligned, which has a detrimental effect on omnichannel efforts, the infographic explains.

But there are successful digital and in-store blended experiences from big-name brands, and the infographic goes on to provide a few real-life examples.

To learn more about how a customer's digital experience can affect their in-store purchases, and to get ideas for how to implement successful omnichannel retail strategies for your brand, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

B2CChannel MarketingCustomer BehaviorCustomer-CentricCustomer ExperienceCustomer RelationshipsDigital MarketingMarketing ChallengesMarketing StrategyRetail Marketing

