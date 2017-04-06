Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

Traditional vs. Programmatic Media Buying [Infographic]

by   |    |  50 views
Over the past few years, marketers have been hearing more about "programmatic media buys." So just what is programmatic buying, and should marketers trust the technology? 

An infographic released by Choozle lays out the differences between traditional and programmatic ad buying. 

The graphic outlines the strengths and weakness of both strategies on the bases of pricing, reporting, optimization, and efficiency.  

With programmatic media buying, the buy happens via software in an automated manner, which allows for efficiencies like one consolidated dashboard, faster turnarounds, and real-time optimization, the infographic explains.

To learn more about traditional versus programmatic ad buying and see if it's right for your brand, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

