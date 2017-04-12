How to Write Compelling Email Content Customers Want to Read [Infographic]

As consumers, we're often quick to delete emails that don't seem relevant to us. So when we put on our marketer hats, we should be thinking about what our customers want to hear more than what our brands want to say.

That may seem obvious, but writing compelling content is harder than it looks.

Luckily, an infographic by Campaigner gives actionable tips on how to write great emails.

For example, 69% of email recipients report an email as spam based solely on the subject line, the infographic says, and it offers six tips for crafting read-worthy subject lines.

In addition to the message and the words, focus on the layout of your emails, the infographic suggests. Many people skim emails, so using lists, bullets, and easy-to-read formatting can make a big difference.





For more tips on crafting compelling emails, check out the infographic: