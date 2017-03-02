My Cart (0)
Millennials' Media Consumption Habits: TV, Music, Social Media, and Ads [Infographic]

These days, it seems every brand is fighting for a share of Millennials' wallets and trying to build loyalty with this influential group of consumers. Savvy marketers must evaluate how Millennials consume media so they can target their efforts accordingly.

That's where this infographic by Toluna can help. The real-time digital insights company took a look at Millennials' media consumption habits.

The study found that Millennials watch less television but listen to more music than other generations. And although 23% of survey respondents use social media three or more hours per day, 11% don't use it at all.

Interestingly, more Millennials than non-Millennials have shared an advertisement on social media, and Millennials spend more of their disposable income on subscription services,Toluna found.

To find out more about the media consumption habits of Millennials, check out the infographic. Click or tap to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

