Head-to-Head: Direct Mail vs. Email [Infographic]

Email versus direct mail: Which gives marketers the best results? The answer, as you might suspect, is not clear cut.

The right mix of the two methods can help marketers get the most out of their campaigns, suggests an infographic by UK marketing firm Proactive.

One study found that customers spend 25% more when a business uses a mix of direct mail and email marketing, the infographic explains.

There's a right time to use each method, and that depends on your business's goals and what you want to communicate. For example, people preferred to receive an email to get news and updates from a company but direct mail for a catalog.

To see more about how direct mail and email can be put to use, tap or click on the infographic to view a larger version:




