Head-to-Head: Direct Mail vs. Email [Infographic]

Email versus direct mail: Which gives marketers the best results? The answer, as you might suspect, is not clear cut.

The right mix of the two methods can help marketers get the most out of their campaigns, suggests an infographic by UK marketing firm Proactive.

One study found that customers spend 25% more when a business uses a mix of direct mail and email marketing, the infographic explains.

There's a right time to use each method, and that depends on your business's goals and what you want to communicate. For example, people preferred to receive an email to get news and updates from a company but direct mail for a catalog.

To see more about how direct mail and email can be put to use, tap or click on the infographic to view a larger version:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Helen Strong Thu Apr 20, 2017 via web

    The above comparison is intriguing. However there is one huge assumption. That the postal service works in the country being considered. South Africa has issues with postal delivery. It would extremely interesting to do a similar comparison in different countries.

  • by Nx Search Fri Apr 21, 2017 via web

    Email Marketing is the most powerfull tools we use to develope our busines, through bulk emailing we can search businesses in mass, we have use email marketing for our business www.nxsearch.com to reach many people at a single click.

