The Ultimate Guide to Email: Australia Edition [Infographic]

G'day, mate! If you're doing business Down Under, you'll want to check out this bonzer infographic by Vision6 and Litmus that illustrates some fair dinkum stats on how Australians use email.

For instance, although Australia was once known as a land of outlaws, like Ned Kelly, today's laws include strict anti-spam regulations that you'll want to be aware of.

And though half of Australians are reading email on mobile devices, webmail recently beat desktop platforms for second place.

Telestra, which is the largest telecommunications company on the continent, used to be a big player in email, but now only one percent of the country uses Telestra for their email accounts, the infographic points out.

To make sure you're not the marketer with a kangaroo loose in the top paddock, just tap or click to see a bigger version of the infographic to learn more about email in Australia:



