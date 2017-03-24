My Cart (0)
Email Design Trends: Past, Present, and Future [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,481 views
Email has come a long way from rich-text messages and hidden images, and today some emails are works of art. They contain animated gifs and they're responsive by device. So if that's the present, what does the future of email design look like?

The folks at EmailMonks took a stab at answering that question in an infographic that looks at email design trends over the past year and predicts what we can expect to see as 2017 moves along.

Some throwbacks from 2016 that we're continuing to see are lightweight animated gifs in emails, flat design, and design that builds suspense as the user scrolls on a mobile.

Last year also gave us some technical updates to email, such as how emails render in Gmail, and iOS 10's allowing embedded video, the infographic explains.

Moving forward, EmailMonks predicts, we'll be seeing more moving emails with keyframe animation, live backgrounds, and cinemagraphs, and interactive features such as search in emails.


To see examples of inspiring email campaigns and more predictions, click on the truncated image to view the full infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Comments

  • by Anon Fri Mar 24, 2017 via web

    "You risk to lose a subscriber who shall unsubscribe"? This infographic is so poorly written that I can't take it seriously.

  • by Scribe Fri Mar 24, 2017 via web

    I echo Anon's sentiments. I won't be sharing this. Next time I strongly suggest they make use of a proofreader and editor (preferably whose first language is English).

