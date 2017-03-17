Five Golden Strategies to Bring Luck to Your Email Campaigns [Infographic]

Happy St. Patrick's Day! May you have the luck o' the Irish today in all your marketing efforts.

But, since we all know successful marketing programs take much more than luck, may you also have some good tips to make the most of your email campaigns.

So here are five strategies that the folks at Campaigner put together especially for St. Paddy's Day, including these three:

1. Consider your email send time. One Campaigner report found that emails sent between 8 AM and 11 AM garnered the best response rate from new subscribers.

2. Conduct A/B tests to determine which personalization tactics are the most effective for your audience.





3. Still not using responsive design in your emails? Now's the time to check it out.

For more fun and helpful tips to find your pot of gold at the end of the email rainbow, check out the infographic: