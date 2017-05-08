How Direct Mail Is Winning in the Age of the Internet [Infographic]

"Contrary to popular belief, advertisers will be using direct mail marketing even more in the future," says an infographic released by the Experian Data Quality group.

If you're wondering how that can be possible, consider these stats noted in the infographic:

• Some 70% of Americans say physical mail is "more personal" than email.

• Neiman Marcus says it makes four dollars for every one dollar it spends on creating and mailing catalogs.

• The USPS found that customers who receive ad mail spend 28% more than those who don't.





If you're thinking of exploring direct mail, or if you just want to see some of the benefits and challenges of the practice, check out the infographic. Tap or click on it to view a larger version.