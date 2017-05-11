My Cart (0)
How to Select an Influencer Marketing Marketplace [Infographic]

by   |    |  568 views
So you've decided to work with influencers to help your message reach the right audience. Now what?

It could benefit you to work with an influencer marketplace, and this infographic, produced by influencer marketplace Izea, explains how to select the right one.

For example, you'll want to consider not just the influencers the marketplace has access to but also the interface of the marketplace and how the reporting and analytics work.

The right marketplace for your needs can help create smoother workflows and encourage collaboration, the infographic explains.

To see more factors to consider when selecting an influencer marketplace, see the infographic, or click or tap it to view a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

