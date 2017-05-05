Multicultural Millennials: Who They Are and What They're Doing [Infographic]

America's population makeup is continually evolving, and today 42% of Millennials are people of African-American, Asian-American, and Hispanic heritage, says an infographic by Push Consulting & Marketing.

What does that mean for brands?

It's important for marketers to know their customers, so if you're targeting a younger demographic with your marketing, you'll want to know more about this group.

For instance, when exploring which social media sites Millennials use, it can be helpful to know that African-American Millennials are more likely than other ethnic groups of the same age to visit Twitter daily, and Hispanic-American Millennials are more likely to visit Facebook daily, according to the infographic.

Millennials overall tend to be trendsetters, says the infographic, pointing out that one of the generation's key attributes is the "halo effect" their buying habits have on their friends, family, and children.





To see more about the behaviors of the multicultural Millennial, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.