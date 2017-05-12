My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What Are We Buying for Mother's Day? [Infographic]

by   |    |  639 views
Email
Top

Mother, Mum, Mam, Mama, Mom... No matter what you call her, she deserves the best.

The team at AdRoll delved into its Mother's Day e-commerce data from around the globe and analyzed 250,000 conversions in the apparel, beauty, consumer electronics, and specialty retail industries.

The findings illustrate how consumers behave in the two weeks prior to Mother's Day compared with the two weeks after:

• Specialty retailers in the US recorded a 192% increase in revenue.

• There was a 54% increase in beauty ad conversions globally.


• The Asia Pacific region registered a 70% increase in consumer electronic conversions.

For the full bouquet of Mother's Day e-commerce stats from AdRoll, see the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer BehaviorE-CommerceWomen

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!