What Are We Buying for Mother's Day? [Infographic]

Mother, Mum, Mam, Mama, Mom... No matter what you call her, she deserves the best.

The team at AdRoll delved into its Mother's Day e-commerce data from around the globe and analyzed 250,000 conversions in the apparel, beauty, consumer electronics, and specialty retail industries.

The findings illustrate how consumers behave in the two weeks prior to Mother's Day compared with the two weeks after:

• Specialty retailers in the US recorded a 192% increase in revenue.

• There was a 54% increase in beauty ad conversions globally.





• The Asia Pacific region registered a 70% increase in consumer electronic conversions.

For the full bouquet of Mother's Day e-commerce stats from AdRoll, see the infographic: