Six Digital Marketing Trends to Budget for Today [Infographic]

Considering the rapid pace of change in the digital marketing world, knowing what trends to pay attention to can be tricky.

Luckily, the team at MDG Advertising has put together an infographic illustrating the six main areas on which marketers should focus. Here are some highlights from the ad agency's infographic:

• Data cleansing and quality should be a focus for any brand that has made an effort to collect data: 60% of enterprise workers are not confident in their firm's data-quality management—yet 95% of those workers expect the data volume to increase over the next year.

• The length of the average blog post increased 19% in 2016, so in-depth content is a trend marketers should keep an eye on.

• Video, both short-form and live, has been on the rise, and this content type can often be worth the effort.


For all six trends, check out the infographic. Click or tap to see a larger version.

 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

