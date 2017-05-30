The Incredible Credible Website: How Credibility Boosts Your Business [Infographic]

It's only natural that we like people more when we trust them, and the same is true for businesses—and their websites.

As a marketer, you know that even if your brand has the best products, customers still may choose not to give you their business, and a lot of that decision may come down to the credibility of your website.

How can you make sure it—and your brand—is credible so people trust it? An infographic by Content Ranked explores just that and provides some stats and tips, including the following:

• Consumers trust websites 46% more if those sites contain an image of the business owner.

• More than three-quarters (76%) of people use trust logos to determine whether a site is trustworthy.





• Fully 89% of shoppers say they trust a business more after a positive experience returning something they've purchased. So make returns easy.

Ready to be credible? Check out the infographic: