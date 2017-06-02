My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Got a Pen? How to Grow and Differentiate Your Brand With Promotional Products [Infographic]

by   |    |  737 views
Email
Top

A study by the Advertising Specialty Institute found that "promotional products are one of the most impactful and cost-effective advertising mediums for businesses," according to an infographic produced by Colourfast.

Some 85% of people remember the name of a company that has given them a promotional product, the infographic says, and 87% of consumers keep promotional products for longer than a year.

So which types of swag should you give away?

Half of all people who own promotional drinkware use it 2-3 times per week, according to the infographic, and a whopping 91% of people who own promotional USB drives keep them.

No matter which products you choose, calculating ROI can be challenging, the infographic admits; but it goes on to provide some simple formulas to determine the cost you pay per impression.


If you're ready to go promotional, check out the infographic for more tips. Just tap or click to view a larger version.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AdvertisingB2B MarketingB2CBrand AwarenessConferencesCustomer BehaviorMarketing Tips

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!