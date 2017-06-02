Got a Pen? How to Grow and Differentiate Your Brand With Promotional Products [Infographic]

A study by the Advertising Specialty Institute found that "promotional products are one of the most impactful and cost-effective advertising mediums for businesses," according to an infographic produced by Colourfast.

Some 85% of people remember the name of a company that has given them a promotional product, the infographic says, and 87% of consumers keep promotional products for longer than a year.

So which types of swag should you give away?

Half of all people who own promotional drinkware use it 2-3 times per week, according to the infographic, and a whopping 91% of people who own promotional USB drives keep them.

No matter which products you choose, calculating ROI can be challenging, the infographic admits; but it goes on to provide some simple formulas to determine the cost you pay per impression.





If you're ready to go promotional, check out the infographic for more tips. Just tap or click to view a larger version.