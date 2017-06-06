50+ Keyboard Shortcuts for Using WordPress Like a Pro [Infographic]

Who doesn't love a good shortcut?

The folks at TechWyse certainly do, and they put together an infographic with more than 50 shortcuts to help you use WordPress more efficiently, whether you're on a Windows machine or a Mac.

A word to the wise: Make sure these shortcuts are enabled by checking the box on your profile page, points out the infographic.

It also explains that to enable shortcuts specifically for comment moderation, you'll need to visit the user panel to change the setting in the admin section.

So bookmark this page, check out the infographic below, and start shortcutting!







