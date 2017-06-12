My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Four Steps to Unlocking the Real Power of Marketing Personalization [Infographic]

by   |    |  671 views
Email
Top

Some 60% of marketers say their organization struggles with personalization, and 74% of Web users say they are frustrated with sites that aren't tailored to their needs, according to an infographic by MDG Advertising

That's a big gap in the ability to make sure visitors feel your website is relevant.

Technologies and expectations are changing, and customers expect the content they see will directly apply to and resonate with them.

The infographic suggests four steps marketers can take to help provide better experiences: 

  1. Deliver smart personalization based on behavior rather than static demographics.
  2. Create a single view of your customers.
  3. Invest both finances and resources into data and systems that help.
  4. Be trustworthy so consumers aren't scared to share personal information with your brand.

To see all the details of becoming better at personalization, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Behavioral MarketingCustomer CommunicationsCustomer ExperienceDataMarketing SmarterMarketing TipsPersonalization

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!