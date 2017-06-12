Four Steps to Unlocking the Real Power of Marketing Personalization [Infographic]

Some 60% of marketers say their organization struggles with personalization, and 74% of Web users say they are frustrated with sites that aren't tailored to their needs, according to an infographic by MDG Advertising.

That's a big gap in the ability to make sure visitors feel your website is relevant.

Technologies and expectations are changing, and customers expect the content they see will directly apply to and resonate with them.

The infographic suggests four steps marketers can take to help provide better experiences:

Deliver smart personalization based on behavior rather than static demographics. Create a single view of your customers. Invest both finances and resources into data and systems that help. Be trustworthy so consumers aren't scared to share personal information with your brand.

To see all the details of becoming better at personalization, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version:



