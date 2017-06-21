My Cart (0)
12 Productivity Hacks to Help You Write Faster [Infographic]

Today's infographic is more of a listographic, but what better way to waste time than by admiring the charming hand-drawn images created by Enchanting Marketing? Luckily, the graphic lists 12 ways to stay focused and be more productive, so you won't be sidetracked for too long.

Just how can you adopt a mindset that helps you write efficiently? Break down a project into small steps, the infographic suggests, and set a timer.

For the longer term, consider making writing a routine so you exercise those creative muscles regularly.

And who among us isn't guilty of going down the occasional rabbit hole by pausing a project to research a specific piece of it? Rather than allowing that distraction, simply use a placeholder and come back to it later, the infographic recommends.

To achieve focused and become productive in your own writing, check out the delightfully drawn list of writing hacks:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

