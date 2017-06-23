11 Questions to Ask Before You Create a Marketing Video [Infographic]

So you're ready to use video in your marketing efforts, but you're not sure where to start...

You've come to the right place. Video production company JLB Media Productions has created an infographic with 11 important questions to help guide you through the process.

From overall goals about messaging to logistics about budget and ownership, the infographic walks you through the steps you should take prior to hitting "record."

For example, it may help to know that videos 15 seconds or shorter are shared 37% more often than videos that are 30-60 seconds long, according to the infographic.

To ask yourself all 11 questions, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.



