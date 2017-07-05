Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Five Mantras That Can Lead to More Leads From Your Blog [Infographic]

by   |    |  703 views
Email
Top

For all the time and effort you put into your blog, what is it actually doing for you? If it's not generating leads, then you can make it work harder.

How? The Web development specialists at Webby Monks have created an infographic that explains the following five ways your blog can help engage readers and generate leads:

1. Smart design: More than 83% of users will leave a webpage if it takes too many clicks to find what they want, the infographic explains, and it gives examples of what makes a design work well.

2. Calls to action: Include CTAs throughout the page, and make them personalized whenever possible.

3. Opportunities to engage: Commenting and taking action on social media are examples of how readers can engage with your blog.


4. Opt-In forms: The average email opt in rate for a website is 1.95%, according to the infographic, and it reports that the top 10% of performers see an average of 4.77% opt-in rate.

5. Load speed: If your website doesn't load quickly, people will abandon it.

To see the details on those five tips, click on the image below for the full infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

BloggingBlogging PolicyContentContent MarketingContent StrategyLead GenerationWriting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!